Several illegal parties were held on Saturday. Police officers in different cities were deployed to shut the gatherings down that did not adhere to coronavirus restrictions. The cities involved were Delft, Den Helder, and Diemen.

In Delft, the police put an end to a party in the night from Friday to Saturday. Nearly 100 people were fined, and seven people were arrested.

The Delft Police writes on Instagram that “several people fled and were found on a construction site. Several fines have been issued in connection with Covid measures.”

In Den Helder another party was shut down. Reportedly, one officer was assaulted when he wanted to write down the details of one of the partygoers.

In Diemen, the police were able to prevent an illegal party from starting. Dozens of people were sent home.

On their website, the police warn against such illegal parties stating that “they can lead to further spread of the coronavirus.” Furthermore, they assert that these parties will be dealt with as a priority. “The time for warnings is really over. Reports of illegally organized parties will be handled with priority and ended as soon as possible.”