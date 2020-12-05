At half of the companies where it is not possible to work from home, employers still have not made all the necessary adjustments to adhere to the cornonavirus measures, trade union FNV said after surveying 2 thousand of its members who work in industries like construction, retail, transport and logistics, ANP reports.

Social distancing in particular seems a difficult measure to adhere to. Four in five surveyed employees said that they can't always stay 1.5 meters apart from others at work.

Dealing with colleagues, suppliers, and customers also causes more stress because they do not always adhere to the coronavirus measures. And workload is higher due to absenteeism. Almost a third of the surveyed members are worried about contracting the coronavirus at work.

Kitty Jong of FNV called these figures worrying. "There is a lot of attention for working from home, also from the cabinet. But half of the people cannot do their work at home at all. They often work in vital professions and little attention is paid to their current working conditions."