The Dutch government is working on a new version if its coronavirus "road map", which indicates which coronavirus measures will be taken when. The new version includes things like vaccination coverage and testing policy, which affect what measures need to be taken at what level of Covid-19 infections, De Telegraaf reports.

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed to NOS that the cabinet is adjusting the road map. According to a spokesperson, "the route to relaxation is also being worked out". This update is necessary for the next phase of the crisis, the Ministry said.

Exactly when the new version of the road map will take effect, is not yet clear. The current road map will apply until then.

Early last month, when stricter measures against the coronavirus were introduced, parliamentarians criticized the government for introducing measures that were not indicated on the road map, which had been released a short time before. On Thursday the Ministry of Public Health stressed to NS that the adjustments to the road map are now being made at the request of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament.

The government is currently working out what the coronavirus measures will look like during the Christmas holidays. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge are expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday.