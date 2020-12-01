Thanks to a new system to encourage freezing, a skating rink could open in Winterswijk after only one night of moderate frost. "There is now a really fantastic rink," Tim Jonker of the Winterswijkse IJsvereniging said to Omroep Gelderland. "I'm watching all the people who are skating."

The system, developed by a TU Twente student, has a layer of foam concrete under the asphalt of the ice rink. The rink is misted with a layer of water. If there is frost overnight, the layer of water freezes into a layer of ice. And thanks to the foam concrete, stays frozen for longer.

"The foam concrete ensures that the cold is better retained," Jonker explained. "After one night of frost, you can skate the next day."

At this stage, only the small rink is open, but the large rink will definitely also open this season, Jonker said to the broadcaster.