While the second wave of coronavirus infections is still going strong in the Netherlands, the Historic Museum of The Hague is preparing to open an exhibition on the impact the first wave had on the city. The exhibition opens on December 3, ANP reports.

The exhibit will show "what the virus did to The Hague, how the city first came to a standstill and then picked up the thread again and learned to live will all the imposed restrictions," a spokesperson for the museum on Hofvijver said to the news wire.

The museum already started collecting material for this exhibition in the spring, calling on locals to donate anything, from photos to banners, tied to the pandemic.

Robert van Asten, The Hague alderman of culture, will open the exhibition on December 2 by handing over a photo diary with his personal records of the first months of the pandemic. The exhibit will also include a selection of cityscapes by photographer Sandra Uittenbogaart, an installation by artist Johan Nieuwenhuize, and contributions from various artists and Hague residents, including activists.

"The corona collection shows the uncertainty, fear and sadness, but also the togetherness, creativity and (sometimes dark) humor of people in exceptional circumstances," the museum said.