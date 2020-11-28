The daily number of coronavirus related deaths has gone down for the first time in 5 days. On Saturday, the public health agency RIVM reported 59 Covid deaths, a decrease of 30 percent compared to Friday, but still an increase of 23 percent compared to the same day last week.

There was also, once again, a decrease in new cases of SARS-CoV-2. On Saturday, the number of new infections was 4,499, a 22 percent declined compared to the day before, and a 26 percent decline compared to last Saturday.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections for the week to 28,935. The seven-day average number of cases has dropped to 4,906. The average number of covid deaths in the past week was 65.

The cities with the highest number of infections were Amsterdam (242), Rotterdam (188), and The Hague (122). While Amsterdam and Rotterdam both saw a decline in cases compared to Friday, infections in The Hague went up by 24 percent compared to the previous day. Tilburg and Eindhoven both saw a significant spike on Friday but have since been able to bring their infection rates below the 100 marks again.

Hospitals continue to report a decline in Covid patients. On Saturday, a total of 1,711 patients were being treated in hospitals, down 58 compared to Friday. Among these patients, 1,200 were in non-intensive care units, a net decrease of 51, and 511 were placed in IC units, a decrease of 7. The number of newly admitted patients was 166, among which 19 were in the ICU.

The total number of patients in the hospital reflects a 3.3 percent change compared to Friday and a 10 percent change compared to last week. At this rate, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients should be around the 1,550 next week.

According to the nonprofit organization NICE, a total of 24,731 patients were treated in regular hospitals, and 5,466 patients were cared for in ICUs. To date, a total of 513,365 people have tested positive for the virus.