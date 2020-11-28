A Ferrari that was reported stolen 26 years ago and was found by accident in the IJ in Amsterdam in July, will appear in a Netflix production before the car is scrapped, Lowie Hoedt of scrapping company De Ooyevaar, which bought the car to resell its parts, said to De Telegraaf.

"In February, recordings of a Netflix production will start here, for which the Ferrari will be used. The script is still in progress. It is my understanding that the story is about two guys who made good money operating 06 sex lines in the 1980s. They use this money to buy beautiful, expensive and fast cars, including this Ferrari," Hoedt said to the newspaper.

There were plans for the Ferrari to be placed at Artis zoo, in a spot in the aquarium dedicated to the Amsterdam canals. But those plans fell through. The spot for the Ferrari depended on the zoo's renovation plans. These were put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, which was a blow to Artis' income.

"We cannot wait any longer. We do not know when the renovations will be done, it could take another year," Hoedt said to NU.nl.