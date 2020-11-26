The Netherlands reached a bleak milestone on Thursday with over half a million of its residents having tested positive for a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection since the end of February. Some 4,506 new infections were disclosed by public health agency RIVM on Thursday, bringing the total up to 503,123.

Thursday's total was about nine percent lower than a day earlier, and was down 21 percent compared to a week earlier. Since Monday, 18,646 people have been diagnosed with the viral infection, around 5 percent lower than the same period last week.

Over the past seven days, an average of 5,160 new coronavirus infections were reported daily. On Thursday, the three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (222), Rotterdam (199) and The Hague (117). Only Amsterdam showed an increase compared to last Thursday, with figures rising by 31 percent. Meanwhile, Rotterdam's total fell by four percent, and there was a 27 percent drop in The Hague.

Of all those who tested positive for the virus, 9,184 people have died, including 76 more fatal cases reported by the RIVM in its latest statistical update. The seven-day rolling average for Covid-19 deaths held at 59.

Hospitals moved 33 more coronavirus patients into intensive care between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, matching the rolling average. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge and acute care network chair Ernst Kuipers both said that figure should be around 10 in order for the Netherlands to emerge from its partial lockdown. Regular care departments also admitted a further 192 patients, more than the rolling average of 184.

Still, hospitals saw their coronavirus patient total fall by another three percent to 1,781, equating to a decrease of 58. It was the lowest total since October 19. That included 524 patients in intensive care, down five from Wednesday, and 1,257 in regular care, down by 53.

With a nearly 2-percent average daily decrease in coronavirus patients over the past seven days, the Dutch hospital system could have about 1,565 admitted coronavirus patients in a week. That would be the lowest total since October 17.

To date, Dutch hospitals have treated 24,442 people in regular care for the coronavirus disease, and 5,416 patients in intensive care. An estimated 4,749 of all coronavirus patients died while in the hospital.