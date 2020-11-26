A suspect arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Wijchen, Gelderland on Tuesday evening, is an 18-year-old man from Woerden, the police said. A 42-year-old man was killed.

Local residents told Omroep Gelderland that the suspect is a package deliverer, and that he and the victim got into an argument when the victim addressed him on his driving. Witnesses said that the driver hit the man deliberately and that the victim was dragged along for 20 meters.

The suspect sped away after hitting the 42-year-old man. Emergency services tried to resuscitate the victim, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene. The suspect was arrested in Beuningen a short time later.

De Gelderlander identified the victim as Sebastian, a husband and father. Neighbors described him as a man of integrity. "Sebastian was someone who said it like it was. That became fatal for him," one neighbor said to the newspaper. "When he saw things that were not right, he said straight from his heart: It shouldn't be like this."