A partly sunny start to Wednesday will slowly give way to clouds as the day continues, and that cloud cover will stick around for the rest of the week and weekend, meteorological institute KNMI expects.

Cloud cover will increase from the southwest in the course of Wednesday afternoon, and the northwest may see some rain when evening arrives. Maximum temperatures will range from 8 degrees Celsius in the north to 10 degrees in the south, though a moderate southeasterly wind may make it feel a few degrees colder.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain in the north and northwest. Thermometers will fall to between 5 degrees in the south and 8 degrees along the coast.

Thursday will be cloudy in most places with occasional rain in the north and center of the country. The south will be dry and the southeast may see some sunshine. Maximums will be around 9 degrees, with a weak southwesterly wind.

Some rain is expected on Friday, but Saturday and Sunday will be largely dry, though still predominantly cloudy. Maximums will be around 6 degrees, and there is a chance of light frost in the nights.