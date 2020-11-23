A company in Apeldoorn and its owner agreed to pay a fine of 30 thousand euros for falsifying test reports on Covid-19 rapid tests, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said in a statement on Monday.

Inzek International Trading B.V., which trades under the name Biozek, bought Covid-19 rapid tests in China. The tests had the Apeldoorn company's logo placed on them, and were sold in the Netherlands and abroad as if they were produced by Biozek.

To this same effect, the company changed the names of the researchers and reviewers on the reports detailing the rapid tests' effectiveness. This was to prevent Biozek customers from buying tests directly from the Chinese manufacturers, according to the OM. The forged reports were submitted to the Health Care and Youth Inspectorate, which was thereby incorrectly informed.

The OM added that only names were changed on the reports, not the results.

The company was audited in April, after the Dutch authorities received information from authorities abroad that some of the information provided by Biozek may be incorrect. Further investigation found the falsified reports.