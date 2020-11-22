On Sunday, the public health agency RIVM reported 5,407 new cases of SARS-CoV-2. This is an eleven percent drop compared to the day before but only a one percent decrease compared to last Sunday. After days of volatility, we are back to where we were one week ago.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus infections was 5,289 during the past week. The total number of Covid-19 cases was 32,147; this is a mere three percent decrease compared to last week.

Amsterdam (329), Rotterdam (275), and The Hague (124) continue to be the three cities with the highest infection rates. All three cities saw a decline in cases compared to the day before; however, the numbers in Amsterdam mark a 20 percent increase compared to the same time last week. On Saturday, Utrecht reported a substantial drop in cases, yet the number of infections jumped back to 107 cases, a 55 percent increase on Sunday.

Death rates across the country continue to drop. On Sunday, the RIVM reported 21 deaths. This is a 56 percent drop compared to Saturday and a 53 percent decrease compared to the same time last week. During the past week, the daily average of covid-related deaths was 59.

Hospitals reported ambivalent results on Sunday. While the number of patients in intensive care continues to drop, the number of regular patients has gone up. The patient coordination office, LCPS, reported that 540 people were placed in IC units, ten fewer than Friday. 1,393 non-ICU patients were admitted, which was 41 more compared to the previous day.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 patients to 1,933, a 1.6 percent increase versus the day before. On average, over the past week, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has dropped by 1.1 percent. Following the current trend, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients would be around the 1,800 next week.

While the number of nation deaths has been in a steady decline, the number of daily new infections has seen minimal changes compared to last week. Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, expressed his concerns about this development.

In a digital meeting with the VVD on Saturday, he said that more freedom of movement around the holidays might not be an option if the number of corona infections continues to rise. He continues to urge people to comply with all regulations. “Then maybe something can be done again in December, and maybe things will look up for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”

In the 24-hour between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, hospitals admitted 170 non-ICU patients and 26 ICU patients. 19 patients were moved between regions, including five IC patients.

To date, Hospitals have treated 23,800 Covid-19 patients in regular care and 5,292 IC patients, reports NICE, a nonprofit organization. Some 4,615 people have died while in treatment.

