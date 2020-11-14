Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands fell for the first time in five days, data released on Saturday showed. The public health agency RIVM reported 5,941 cases, a 2.8 percent fall compared to Friday, and an 11 percent drop in SARS-CoV-2 cases versus a week ago.

The seven-day rolling average dropped to 5,463, a two percent decline compared to Friday.

The three cities with the highest number of infections were Amsterdam (308), Rotterdam (331), and The Hague (156). All three cities saw a decrease in numbers compared to the day before. In Amsterdam, the city hardest hit, the numbers fell by a remarkable 27 percent in one day.

In the 24 hour-period leading up to Saturday afternoon, another 86 people died of the virus. This brings the total to 8.443 deaths since the end of February.

Hospitals took on 163 more coronavirus patients since Friday afternoon, and 32 more patients were admitted into intensive care during that time, according to patient coordination office LCPS. The admitted patient total fell for the fifth straight day, this time by 56 patients to 2,125. The total was 11 percent lower than a week ago.

LCPS recorded a total of 595 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care, 14 fewer than the day before. This is a 2.5 percent decrease compared to Friday and a 10.9 percent fall compared to the same time last week.

Between Friday and Saturday, 35 patients have been relocated between regions, including 6 IC patients.

To date, hospitals have treated 22,560 patients with Covid-19 outside of the ICU, and 5,042 in intensive care, according to nonprofit organization NICE. Some 4,347 of those patients died while in treatment.