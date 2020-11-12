Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security wants to make face masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, with a fine of 95 euros for non-compliance. Due to the amount of the fine, not wearing a mask won't get you a criminal record. Grapperhaus will send a proposal to this effect to the Tweede Kamer next week, a spokesperson for the Ministry confirmed to NOS after reports in De Telegraaf.

The proposal includes exceptions on the face mask rule for people who cannot wear a mask due to a physical, mental or psychological disability, or chronic illness. Face masks also don't have to be worn during sports, acting, or when participating in other performing arts. The mask can also be taken off during media appearances.

A fine of 95 euros corresponds with the other coronavirus-related fines.

The government has been working on making masks mandatory for some time. Currently Netherlands residents are "urgently advised" to wear masks in publicly accessible indoor spaces. On Wednesday the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights said that the government sufficiently demonstrated that making masks mandatory is an effective and proportional measure in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. As soon as there is a legal basis, there are no further legal objections to a mandate.

The legal basis comes in the new corona law, which has been approved by both the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, and the Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate.