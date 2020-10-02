The government reached an agreement on adjustments to its coronavirus law that can count on majority support in both the Tweede Kamer and Eerste Kamer. Important changes include that the fine for violating coronavirus rules will be lowered from 390 euros to around 95 euros, NOS reports.

The maximum prison sentence for breaking the coronavirus rules will also be lowered, from one month to two weeks. There will be no national ban on visiting nursing homes. And the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, will have more power to object to measures. Only in an emergency will the government be able to push measures through without parliamentary approval.

With these changes, coalition parties VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie can count on the support of opposition parties PvdA, GroenLinks, SGP and 50Plus. That is enough support for a majority in both the Tweede Kamer and Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate.

The expectation is that the corona law will be debated next week.