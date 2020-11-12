Health insurers CZ and VGZ announced the new premium for their basic health insurance package. CZ is increasing its premium by 8.65 euros next year to 129.60 euros per month. The VGZ premium is increasing by 4.50 euros to 124.45 euros per month. With that, both premiums are above the government's Budget Day forecast, which said premiums would increase by an average of 5 euros to 123 euros per month, NOS reports.

The Dutch health insurers have until the end of today to publish their premiums for next year. Menzis and Zilveren Kruis still have to do so. DSW already announced that its basic health insurance package will cost 124.50 euros per month next year.

In September, DSW said that the coronavirus pandemic did not play a major role in the premium increase. CZ said the same on Thursday. "The coronavirus resulted in a lot of extra healthcare costs. On the other hand, regular care was temporarily halted. On balance, the effect of the coronavirus on the increase in health insurance premiums is limited."

Premiums are increasing due to a combination of higher medicine prices, rising wages in healthcare, and the aging population - the same combination that caused premium increases in previous years. The aging population means there are more people with chronic health problems that need more care.