This week, health service GGD started doing full source and contact tracing again at several of its coronavirus testing centers. This tracing had to be scaled down from the end of September, when there were too many new coronavirus infections per day for GGD employees to keep up, NOS reports.

During limited source and contact tracing, the GGD employee usually asked a new Covid-19 patient to contact everyone they had close contact with and inform them that they may be infected.

Now that the number of daily infections is falling, a number of GGDs are back to the full investigation. This means GGD employees try to figure out where an infected person picked up the coronavirus, and call all of the patient's close contacts to inform them that they may be infected and should quarantine for ten days.

A spokesperson for umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland could not tell NOS which regions are doing full source and contact tracing again.