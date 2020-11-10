Compared to the intelligent lockdown during the first wave of coronavirus infections, Netherlands residents are now staying home much less, De Stentor reports based on figures from DAT.Mobility. The research officer analyzed the movements of around 8 thousand people for the newspaper.

In March, April and May, when the intelligent lockdown was in place, 60 to 80 percent more people than usual stayed at home - not leaving their home at all in a day. After the summer holidays in early September, when most measures were lifted, that dropped to 20 percent. When the new lockdown was announced in mid-October, it climbed back to 40 percent above average. But that increase didn't last long. Last week, only 15 to 20 percent more than usual people stayed at home.

The government decided not to shut down retail during its lockdowns, but to appeal to citizens' common sense to stay away from crowded shopping centers. That had much more effect in the first lockdown. Compared to the first lockdown period, the number of people who went shopping every day over the past weeks was three times as high. The number people going to the supermarket remained fairly stable.

In the first lockdown, the number of people who went to work reduced by half. Over the past few weeks, about two thirds of the usual number of daily commuters still went to work. The number of people going to school is now at about 60 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus period. Primary and secondary schools are open, while students in vocational education and universities are mainly studying from home.