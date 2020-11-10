The Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit will be held from September 3 to 5 next year, the Formula One Management announced on Tuesday.

The first Dutch Grand Prix in 35 years was initially set to happen on May 3 this year, but the outbreak of the coronavirus threw a spanner in the works.

The organizers of the Dutch Grand Prix are happy with the new date. "The new date just after the summer has the advantage that the peak of the summer holidays is over, that there is a good chance that the weather will be good, and that the measures to combat the corona virus will then be more limited. It is a great date for Zandvoort and the entire region," Jan Lammers, sports director of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix said to NOS.

"The return of Formula 1 to the Netherlands has of course been made possible by a healthy entrepreneurial initiative, but above all by the massive interest of the many racing fans in our Netherlands," Lammers said.