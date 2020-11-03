Amsterdam football club Ajax was hit hard by the coronavirus. Eleven players of the first team tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, one day before the Amsterdam team's Champions League match against FC Midtjylland. The match has not been canceled.

Ajax did not say which players tested positive, but according to RTL Nieuws there were some significant absences in the selection for Tuesday's match in Denmark. Favorites like Andre Onana, Ryan Gravenberch, Dusan Tadic, Davy Klaassen, and Zakaria Labyad are not on the list, though most of them still played against Fortuna Sittard (5-2) on Saturday.

According to Voetbal International, there is still a chance that Onana, Tadic and Gravenberch will be able to play on Tuesday. Ajax raised doubts about the results of the coronavirus tests and had the players tested again. The second tests came back negative for Onana, Tadic and Gravenberch. If football association UEFA gives the green light, these three will be allowed to play in Denmark on Tuesday.