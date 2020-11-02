Police officers imposed 806 fines last week for people not following the coronavirus rules and measures. Most of these fines, 677, were issued over this weekend, when the police broke up a number of illegal parties, NOS reports.

The number of fines issued is on the rise. In the week between October 19 and 25, a total of 663 fines were issued. The week before that, 551 fines were issued.

As the number of fines increases, the number of warnings is falling. Last week the police issued about a thousand warnings, compared to 1,500 the week before.

According to the police, most of the warnings were given to teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19. The police did not specify whether a particular age group received most of the fines.

These figures only involve fines issued by the police. Fines issued by enforcement officers and municipal officials are not included.