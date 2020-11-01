Good news for Bob Ross fans! An exhibition of the American artist's work will open in Museum More in the Gelderland village of Gorssel on November 8.

"It is not even so much the 40 paintings by Bob Ross that we care about," artistic director Ype Koopmans of Museum More said to EditieNL. "It is more about the phenomenon that is Bob Ross as a cultural icon. He was a disarmingly happy promoter of the joy of painting, who takes away people's fear of making and viewing art in an authentic and accessible way."

Koopmans called Ross, who died in 1995, the "most American" of all the American artists of the last phase of the last century. "What he conjured up freehand in landscapes was too much for most mere mortals, but he made you feel that if you watched closely enough, you could discover all the secrets of wet-on-wet painting from him. The strength of his programs was in his curly hair, the relaxed style of communication, and a joyful belief in the unbridling of art."

The art director is confident that this will be a popular exhibition. "He still has fans, including a striking number of young people and people for whom the museum does not always have much to offer. We therefore expect this exhibition to also attract visitors who normally do not come so quickly."