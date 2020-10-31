Some 9,839 more people tested positive for an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, data released on Saturday showed. The total was two percent lower than the seven-day rolling average of 10,037. At the same time, hospital experts warned of increased pressure on intensive care units as Covid-19 patient levels in ICU were higher than they have been since May 7.

Since Monday, the RIVM has recorded 60,051 more positive tests for the virus. That total is 15 percent higher than a week ago. Saturday’s tally was also four percent higher than the two-day average number of infections reported last weekend, according to the daily data update released by public health agency RIVM.

The dataset last Saturday was affected by an IT malfunction with the GGD municipal health service’s contact investigation system, and the agency said the two-day average last weeken provided a more accurate picture of the situation.

Rotterdam (644), Amsterdam (565) and The Hague (376) were the three cities with the most infections reported on Saturday. The Rotterdam total was about four percent higher than its seven-day average, and was 17 percent higher than last weekend’s average. Amsterdam’s tally was about three percent lower than its seven-day average, and was nearly 16 percent lower compared to last weekend. Figures in The Hague were average for the week, and were eight percent down from a week ago.

The RIVM also reported that another 51 people died from Covid-19, raising the death toll in the Netherlands to 7,395. Over the past seven days, an average of 54 deaths have been reported daily.

Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted at least another 314 people with Covid-19 since Friday afternoon, and during that time, 76 more patients were moved into intensive care. “In recent days, there has been pressure on ICU capacity in particular,” said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network. “This is therefore being scaled up further.”

The number of coronavirus patients being treated on Saturday was 2,448, a net increase of 63 after accounting for deaths and discharges. The Covid patient total was 16 percent higher than a week ago, data from patient coordination office LCPS showed.

It included 1,864 people being treated outside of intensive care, an increase of 46, and 584 inside an ICU, an increase of 17. Two of the ICU patients were still being treated in Germany.

People in the Netherlands have tested positive for the viral infection 351,178 since the end of February. That includes 19,588 people who were treated for the coronavirus disease in non-acute care hospital wards, and 4,464 who were treated in intensive care.

An estimated 3,753 patients have died in hospital, according to nonprofit organization NICE. Some 17,688 Were eventually released from care.