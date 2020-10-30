In the 43rd week of this year, between October 19 and 25, nearly 600 more people died in the Netherlands than was expected for the period, Statistics Netherlands reported on Friday. Over 3,450 people died last week, about 250 more than the week before. The higher mortality coincides with the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

Figures from public health institute RIVM show that 212 people died of the coronavirus in week 43. That number is likely higher as not everyone is tested for Covid-19, and not all reports of coronavirus deaths have been received yet.

Excess mortality in the Netherlands has been increasing for five consecutive weeks. In week 39 of this year, the number of deaths was over 100 higher than expected. That increased to about 200 in week 40 and 41. In week 42, over 350 more people died than expected for the period.

During the first Covid-19 wave, which started in March, the number of deaths was higher than expected for nine weeks. According to the stats office, some 10 thousand people died of the coronavirus during the first wave.

The number of deaths dropped to lower than expected from the first full week of May. Fewer than expected people died throughout the summer, apart from two weeks in August when there was a heatwave.