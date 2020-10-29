A 73-year-old man was assaulted by a group of five people in Arnhem on Wednesday evening. The assault was so severe that the victim had to be resuscitated at the scene. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said on Thursday.

The assault happened on Spijkerstraat, near Prins Hendrikstraat, in Arnhem at around 9:15 p.m. What caused the incident is not yet known, according to Omroep Gelderland.

The police are looking for five suspects. They were all dressed in black clothing, with one wearing a white hoodie, according to a description spread on citizens' notification system Burgernet. They were seen running in the direction of Arnhem Velperpoort station.