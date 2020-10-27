Rob Jetten, leader of coalition party D66, tested positive for the coronavirus, he said on Twitter. He is quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

According to Jetten, he got the virus from someone he had close contact with for longer than 15 minutes. When the CoronaMelder app and the person themselves informed him that they tested positive, he started quarantining at home.

The D66 leader went to get tested when he started showing symptoms over the weekend. The test came back positive.

"I find it extremely unfortunate that I have to stay home in the coming days too, but I will obviously do it," Jetten said in a video posted on Twitter. He added that he only has mild symptoms and will therefore continue working from home. But for the time being, he won't be attending important debates and meetings in The Hague.

"I also want to wish everyone who is also quarantining at home, who is also infected, who is also sick, a whole lot of strength. And to everyone else I want to say again, stick to the rules, and in the meantime be nice to each other," Jetten said.