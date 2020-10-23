A large study into Covid-19 antibodies in the province of Limburg launched on Friday. Ten thousand Limburg residents will be invited to be tested for antibodies against the coronavirus, to map the spread of the virus, and to try and figure out why the province was so hard hit in the first wave of the pandemic.

About seven thousand people had already signed up within two hours of the opening of an online registration, according to the GGD. The research is led by Christian Hoebe, professor of infectious disease control at Maastricht University and head of the infectious disease department at GGD Zuid Limburg.

"We hope to gain a better understanding of the reasons why Limburg was so badly hit in the first wave. Which factors influenced contamination, what was the role of public events like carnival and stadium visits? We'll also look at existing symptoms and how long symptoms persist," said Hoebe.

A maximum of 10 thousand Limburg residents, aged 18 or older, can take part in the study. Participation is voluntary and there are no costs involved for participants. They will have to fill out an online questionnaire and get a blood test done at one of the GGD coronavirus test centers in their area. Tests used in this study are additional to the current testing capacity.

The study is being carried out by health services GGD Zuid Limburg, GGD Limburg-Noord, the province of Limburg, and Maastricht UMC. Those interested can find more information and sign up on the study's website.