The entire crew of Dutch navy vessel Zr. Ms. Groningen in Curacao are in quarantine after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense said to the Curacao news site NU.cw.

The infected crew member tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday. The entire crew was placed in quarantine as a precaution. The infected soldier is doing well, the spokesperson said.

The Zr. Ms. Groningen is moored at the naval base of Parera in Curacao. It's been stationed in the Caribbean since July of this year, tasked with coast guard duties, rescue, emergency relief, and assistance in the interception of trafficked drugs.

"The ship itself is operationally ready," the Defense spokesperson said to the site.. "When the situation calls for it, the Groningen can immediately set sale and take up its duties."