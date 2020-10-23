Over 100 dissatisfied Tesla owners in the Netherlands have joined the Dutch Tesla Claim Foundation, which is preparing a class action lawsuit against the electric car manufacturer. According to the foundation, Tesla falsely claims to be a service-oriented brand with cars that are virtually maintenance-free, ANP reports.

After buying a Tesla with high hopes due to these claims, "Tesla drivers often have to deal with all kinds of defects and hardly know how to reach the manufacturer for repair appointments," Sieger Suurbier of the foundation said to the news wire.

"Customers can only register by app and often have to wait a month for an appointment. Necessary repairs are subsequently not carried out or charged to the customer while still under warranty."

The dissatisfied Tesla owners who joined the lawsuit have complaints ranging from drive shafts that break, doors that won't open, cars that break abruptly on the highway, creaking noises, weird vibrations, water leaks, peeling paint, and batteries that don't last as long as advertised.

Other Tesla owners who are dissatisfied with their car and the service they receive can contact the foundation for more information about the lawsuit.