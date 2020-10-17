Peter P. was acquitted of killing his wife on their yacht in Colombia in 2015. The court in Utrecht ruled that it "was not convinced" that the 65-year-old man strangled his wife to death during their sailing trip, NRC reports.

The 54-year-old Duranda van de Bruijn was strangled while she and P. were anchored off the coast of the Colombian city of Cartagena. P. denied being involved, saying that his wife was killed by pirates who came on board to rob them.

The Public Prosecution did not believe P.'s version of events. The Prosecutor argued that P. staged the robbery to cover murdering his wife. Evidence of this, according to the Prosecutor, includes that valuable items were left behind on the yacht and forensics found no evidence of anyone but P. and his wife being present on the boat.

According to the court, P.'s version of events is sufficiently plausible. The Dutch forensic coordinator testified that not all trace evidence was properly secured. Statements had also shown that P. and his wife had a "loving and harmonious relationship", the court said.

The Public Prosecution Service demanded 8 years in prison against the man. It is not yet clear whether it will appeal the ruling.