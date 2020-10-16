Netherlands residents whose vacation plans got canceled due to the coronavirus are increasingly asking for refunds as they lose trust in the vouchers issued by their travel companies. Legal assistance insurers, consumers' association Consumentenbond, claim agencies, and travel agencies' association ANVR are all noticing a growing demand for refunds, the Telegraaf reports.

Many people worry that their voucher will become worthless as travel companies are at increasing risk of going bankrupt, due to the continued travel restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In many cases, the sector's guarantee fund only guarantees vouchers until the end of the year, according to the newspaper.

People who accepted a voucher in March or April, with the idea of taking their trip later in the year, are also getting tired of waiting and want their money back.

The problem is that travel organizations do not have the money in cash to pay out all the refunds, increasing the risk of bankruptcy.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is considering the possibilities of helping out travel organizations with favorable loans, according to the newspaper.