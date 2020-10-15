Germany officially designated the province of Zeeland as a risk area due to increasing coroanvirus infections in the Netherlands. That means that the German authorities now has negative travel advice in effect for all of the Netherlands.

Locals are strongly discouraged from visiting the Netherlands. People arriving in Germany from the Netherlands are likely to have to quarantine for up to 14 days and will have to take a coronavirus test in Germany.

A negative test result from the Netherlands, taken within 48 hours of arriving in Germany, can also lead to an exemption, the Dutch government said earlier this month.

Germany first implemented negative travel advice for Zuid-Holland and Noord-Holland in mid-September, when the number of coroanvirus infections in the Netherlands started rising alarmingly. It steadily added more provinces in the weeks that follow, until only Zeeland was not considered a risk area.