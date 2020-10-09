Going away for a few days during the autumn holidays is a lot more complicated this year, thanks to the coroanvirus pandemic. But it is not impossible - there are still a few countries with few to no travel restrictions applying to the Netherlands, NOS reports.

"You have to keep a close eye on the Foreign Affairs website," Mirjam Dresmé of travel agencies' association ANVR said to the broadcaster. "Even if a country is yellow according to the Dutch authorities, you may not be welcome. Certainly not if you come from one of the regions with a lot of infections."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a four-color warning system for traveling abroad in corona times. Code green means no restrictions. Code yellow means tourist travel is allowed, but travelers should be aware of local rules and regulations against the virus. Code orange means all non-essential travel to an area is strongly discouraged. And code red means definitely do not travel to an area.

On top of that, the Netherlands' Covid-19 infections is very high at the moment, which means that other countries have travel restrictions in place against people coming from the Netherlands.

Popular holiday destinations with currently no entry restrictions applying to the Netherlands are France, Austria, Greece, Portugal, Croatia and Sweden, according to the broadcaster.

Belgium declared Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland, Utrecht, Groningen, Gelderland, Flevoland and Noord-Brabant as "red zones" due to the high number of coronavirus infections. Non-essential trips from these areas to Belgium are strongly discouraged, and travelers who do come from one of these areas will be subject to a Covid-19 test and mandatory quarantine for 7 days upon arrival.

Germany declared all Dutch provinces except Zeeland as risk areas. All Dutch, except those coming from Zeeland, will have to quarantine for 14 days in Germany, unless you tested negative for Covid-19 less than 48 hours before your arrival.

Dutch traveling to Switzerland have to quarantine for 10 days. Poland may check symptoms upon arrival. Hungary is not allowing anyone in except residents. Italy requires a negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours, or a mandatory test at the airport.

Spain requires a health certificate. The United Kingdom has mandatory quarantine for 14 days, with a fine of 1,100 euros for those who don't comply. In Norway, Dutch will have to quarantine for 10 days. And Denmark is only allowing travelers from the Netherlands in if they have a good reason to be there, such as visiting family.