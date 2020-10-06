From now on, Amsterdam public transit company GVB will also report how crowded it is on the subway, tram or bus with its travel planner.

The crowds will be indicated by one to three person icons. One means sufficient space, two mean limited space, and three mean little to no space.

This is to ensure that buses, trams and subways don't get overcrowded and that travelers can maintain social distancing as much as possible, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"Travel responsibly," GVB said on Twitter.