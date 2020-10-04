Popular Amsterdam sex tourism spots are closing their doors for at least the three weeks that the new strict measures against the coronavirus will be in place. The Red Light District is currently so deserted that staying open is not worth it, Cor van Dijk, director of the Otten Group and chairman of the entrepreneurs' association in the neighborhood, said to Het Parool.

The closures include erotica stores like Casa Rosso, the Bananenbar and -club, Theater 97, Hospitalbar, the Erotic Museum, Peepshow, and Sexy Loo. The government will reassess the measures in place against the spread of the coronavirus on October 20. The sex tourism spots will be closed until at least then.

"We are doing this purely for cost reasons," Van Dijk said to Parool. "Despite the government support, which we are very happy with, we still have to be able to earn part ourselves. It is so quiet in the neighborhood that on some evenings we have more staff than visitors."

Van Dijk thinks that the coronavirus figures on October 20 will be decisive. "Everyone understands that something had to be done with the current contamination figures. We support the measures, but they must not last months."