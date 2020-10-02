Low-level cloud cover with a chance of fog, especially in the northeast, was predicted for the start of Friday, and it could get gloomier as the day continues. Stiff winds were expected as Friday evening rolls in.

With a little luck the sun will break through the clouds and brighten up the day for people in the north of the Netherlands. Those in the southwest could expect the overcast day to grow much cloudier throughout the day, with the southern provinces predicted to see some rain, according to meteorology office KNMI. The high temperature on Friday should range from 18 degrees in the north to 15 degrees in the southwest.

An easterly wind was likely to increase in strength causing rough seas on the coast and choppy water on the IJsselmeer. The wind was predicted to get rather strong by Friday evening, with the low temperature to range from 11 degrees in the southeast to 14 degrees in the northeast.

Rain will continue into the weekend, the KNMI said, with scattered showers moving from south to north. This could clear up throughout the morning, but rain was expected to return by the late afternoon particularly in the east and the north.

Scattered showers were also expected on Sunday, with winds reaching 40 kilometers per hour. A low temperature of 10 degrees was possible in some parts of the Netherlands, reaching up to 15 degrees at midday.