One day after announcing new measures in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the government relaxed one of them. Instead of allowing only four people at a wedding ceremony, 30 people will be allowed.

The relaxation was announced by the Zuid-Holland-Zuid security region on Twitter on Tuesday night. "We just received good news from the Ministry of Public Health Welfare and Sports: 30 people can be present at a civil wedding. Today we had to disappoint many people who we had to inform that a maximum of 4 people can be present at a wedding ceremony," the security region tweeted.

In a response to RTL Nieuws, the Health Ministry said that it "listened to all the criticism" and "as a result, the Ministry decided to adjust the measure". More details on the exact implementation will follow on Wednesday.

The stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus take effect today. These include that catering establishments nationwide have to close at 10:00 p.m., limits on social gatherings, no spectators at sports matches, and that restaurants and close-contact professions have to take down the details of their customers for eventual source and contact tracing, among other things.