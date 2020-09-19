Council for Culture calls for more relaxed Covid measures in sector

The Council for Culture advised Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven to ease the coronavirus measures in the cultural and creative sector soon, in order to help the sector recover from the coronavirus crisis. For example, the Council thinks that areas with a low infection rate could be allowed to have more people in their theaters, cinemas in the like, NU.nl reports.

According to the Council, the legal advisory body to the government on art, culture and media, neighboring countries have managed to successfully relax measures surrounding the cultural sector. It called on Minister Van Engelshoven of Education, Culture and Science to look into doing the same.

The Council also advised the Minister to use the 482 million euros set aside for the second aid package to the cultural sector to "benefit subsidized and unsubsidized institutions". According to the Council, unsubsidized institutions are drowning, while they are responsible for the majority of the offer on Dutch stages.