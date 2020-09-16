Coronavirus found on 53rd mink farm in the Netherlands

An infection of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus was discovered at a mink farm in the Haps, a part of the Cuijk municipality. The company has about five thousand mothering animals, the Dutch government said on Wednesday.

Symptoms of respiratory illness Covid-19 were observed in the mink stock at the farm. Early Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Agriculture said the dam and their offspring would be culled as quickly as possible.

It marks the 53rd time that the coronavirus has been found on a mink farm in the Netherlands. Research has shown that the mink can transmit the disease amongst themselves. People who work at mink farms and come in contact with the infected mink are at risk to get infected with the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

An estimated 66 farm employees or their family members have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection that was likely spread from the animals to humans.

The implementation of a ban on mink farming which was approved by the government seven years ago will be accelerated as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The practice will be forbidden from the end of March 2021, nearly three years earlier than planned.

The government has reserved a total of 150 million euros in transition assistance for the affected businesses. Nearly 18 thousand people angered by the compensation scheme have signed a petition against the proposal.