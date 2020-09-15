Attempted manslaughter charges in crash with Amsterdam squad car

The driver accused of using a business van to smash into a police car last week on Muntplein in Amsterdam was being held on suspicion of two counts of attempted manslaughter. He was remanded into custody on Monday for an initial pre-trial detention of 14 days while the investigation into his case continues, according to broadcaster NOS.

The suspect was identified as being 30 years of age and from Zaanstad. Police said he drove his vehicle into a squad car three times at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, slightly injuring two officers.

Five gunshots were heard in a video from the scene, all of which were believed to be fired by police. The driver attempted to navigate the van south on Vijzelstraat after the crash, and allegedly ran over two police motorcycles set up in a roadblock.

The van caught fire after getting stuck on one of the motorcycles, at which point he reportedly tried to run from the wreckage. Police used pepper spray to subdue and apprehend him.

According to NOS, the suspect was still in the hospital on Monday night.