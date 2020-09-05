Justice Min. apologizes to staff for breaking Covid rules

After surviving a debate with very critical parliamentarians about him breaking social distancing rules at his wedding, Ferdinand Grapperhaus also wrote a letter to employees of the Ministry of Justice and Security, apologizing for not adhering to the rules that he as Justice Minister is responsible for enforcing.

"I also sent a letter around my department to the people, giving the same accountability as I did in parliament," Grapperhaus said to newspaper AD. "I did not serve as an example and for that I am very sorry. That this should not have happened with me as Minister of Justice and Security either."

During the parliamentary debate, which lasted hours on Wednesday night, parliament asked the Minister to ensure that not everyone who gets a fine for violating a coronavirus rule gets that mentioned on their criminal record. Grapperhaus said that he would start working on that. Though he added that people who deliberately and aggressively break the coronavirus rules, such as by spitting in someone's face for example, should still get that on their criminal record.