Up to €16M in cocaine found in shrimp, wine shipments

Authorities working at the port of Rotterdam found two batches of cocaine hidden in sea containers which were taken off a ship which originated in Ecuador. A quantity of 210 kilograms of the drug was found bundled and stashed in a shipment of wine, and 46 kilograms was found in a frozen shrimp delivery.

The 256 kilograms of cocaine was valued at between 11.5 and 15.5 million euros, according to addiction research organization Jellinek. It was found on Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

"Customs found the drugs during a check at the Port of Rotterdam," the OM stated. The smaller batch of cocaine was found hidden in the motor compartment of the refrigerated container holding the shrimp. The larger batch was discovered behind the doors of a container filled with bottles of wine.

"Both containers were intended for a company in Rotterdam. The company seems to have nothing to do with drug trafficking," the OM said.

The investigation was organized by the Rotterdam Hit and Run Cargo Team (HARC), a joint effort between Customs, port police, financial crimes inspectorate FIOD and the OM. All of the drugs were destroyed.