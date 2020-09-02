Over 3.5 million tuned in for coronavirus press conference

Over 3.5 million people tuned in to watch a press conference on Tuesday evening in which Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health gave an update on the state of affairs around the coronavirus crisis, according to figures from Stihting Kijkonderzoek.

Interest in these coronavirus press conferences basically halved since the start of the crisis in March and April, when about 7 million people watched press conferences about the virus. 4 million people watched the previous press conference two weeks ago.

On Tuesday the government announced that it is loosening some rules for quarantining babies and toddlers. But nightclubs will still remain closed indefinitely. The ban on shouting, singing, and chanting in groups, like at protests, sports events, and live concerts, will also continue with no specified end date.