RIVM: We put the brakes on "big increase" in coronavirus infections; 30K still contagious

The Netherlands managed to hit the breaks and possibly prevent a dramatic increase in coronavirus infections, said Aura Timen, the doctor in charge of the National Coordination of Infectious Disease Control at public health agency RIVM. She said she was "very happy" with the mostly positive news reported by the RIVM in its weekly update on the coronavirus pandemic, in particular the falling number of new infections and new hospital admissions.

"It is a positive sign that we have all managed to slow down the big increase," she told broadcaster NOS. She said she did not want to be overly optimistic with the chance likely that cases rise in the fall.

The RIVM estimated that about 29,600 people were contagious with the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. Early data released on Tuesday showed that another 462 people tested positive for the virus.

"We do expect an increase in the number of cases, but how and where? We will have to wait and see," she said. Timen added that people should continue to get tested for the virus at the first sign of a fever or either cold or flu symptoms, and stay home until they receive their test results.

The Netherlands returned back to a downward trend in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals. After Monday's increase, the first in nearly two weeks, Tuesday showed six fewer admitted patients with the coronavirus disease.

"The number of COVID patients admitted is low and continues to fall slightly. This is a positive development," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network.

There were 33 people being treated in intensive care for Covid-19, a decrease of five. Another 93 patients were being cared for outside of the ICU, one fewer than Monday, patient coordination office LCPS said.

The RIVM said that 19 people were admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus disease between Saturday and Monday. During that time, five people with the illness were moved into intensive care.

Timen said the fall in hospital admissions was due to fewer older people becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.