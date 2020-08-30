Car crashes into group of young people injuring three; Possibly intentional: Witnesses

The driver of a car which struck a group of young people in Deventer was being investigated to determine if the crash was intentional. At least three people were hurt in the Saturday night incident at the industrial area along Nering Bögelweg.

The victims and witnesses were all being questioned in the case to determine what unfolded on Saturday night. Regional broadcaster RTV Oost said they accused the driver of striking them on purpose, because of his high rate of speed at the time of the crash. They also said he had driven past their group earlier in the night.

“He went so fast. I think he was driving eighty. The scooters flew through the air. Not normal,” one witness told the broadcaster. Another told newspaper De Gelderlander that he tried to leave after the crash but they kept him there until police arrived.

Police were dispatched to the scene at about 9 p.m. for a report of a car which struck several scooters and a parked auto. The driver of the moving car, a white Kia, was taken into custody while the investigation into his actions were being researched, according to Nu.nl. He spoke in English, and his vehicle had Dutch license plates, RTV Oost reported. One witness thought he may have been intoxicated.

Paramedics treated one woman who was inside the stationary car, and transported her by ambulance to an area hospital. Two others who were on scooters were also struck, one of whom was also taken to a hospital, reported RTV Oost.

A third male victim later visited a local after-hours doctor’s office, Nu.nl said. It was not clear if he was also admitted to the hospital. Several other young people also suffered minor injuries.

The severity of the injuries was not known.