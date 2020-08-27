Weekend to be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

The coming days in the Netherlands will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a solid chance of rain, according to Weeronline. Maximums will be in the high teens or low twenties. The weekend will look much the same, the weather service said.

Thursday started out mostly cloudy, but more sunshine will peek through the clouds during the afternoon. Thermometers will climb to around 19 degrees in the north, 20 or 21 degrees in the center of the country, and up to 22 degrees in the south. The wind will be weak to moderate, coming from the south. And the coastal areas may see some showers.

For Friday, Weeronline expects heavy showers in the afternoon, with a chance of them turning into thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy, but the sun may make an appearance when it's not raining. Maximums will range between 19 degrees in the northwest and 21 degrees in the southeast.

Saturday and Sunday will look much the same, with clouds covering the sky and the sun breaking through every now and again. Showers are expected on both days, though Sunday's rain will be less intense than Saturday's. Maximums will be around 19 or 20 degrees, slightly cooler than the 20 to 23 degrees that are normal for the time of year.