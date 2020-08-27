Covid testing can't be expanded because labs can't keep up

The Ministry of Public Health asked health service GGD to not expand coronavirus testing for the time being due to capacity problems at the laboratories that have to process the tests. That means that no new testing locations can open for now. And that existing testing locations can't stay open for longer, NOS reports.

The demand for Covid-19 tests increased over the past weeks. Last week 40 percent more tests were done than the week before, a record 140,432. In Amsterdam, almost all test locations are completely booked for Thursday and Friday.

"The number of test requests is now increasing so much, even from people who have no symptoms, that the current capacity is under pressure," a spokesperson for the Public Health Ministry said to NOS. "That is why we now again say: only get tested if you have symptoms. And we said to the GDDs: just take a moment."

The intention is to expand testing capacity in the coming months.With flu season approaching, more people will have respiratory symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection. But the GGDs can only start expanding once the laboratories have their capacity issues solved. The Ministry spokesperson told NOS that this would happen in the "short term" - this weekend or next week.