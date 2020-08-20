Mask obligation causing plummeting sales in Rotterdam, Amsterdam shops, sector organization

Shopkeepers in the areas in Amsterdam and Rotterdam where people are obliged to wear a mask reported sales declines of up to 40 percent, according to branch organization INretail. "Where retailers in other cities seem to be slowly climbing out of the revenue trough, the situation in Rotterdam and Amsterdam is back to the dramatic level of three months ago," the organization said, NOS reports.

INretail wants extra consultation between municipalities and businesses before measures are taken. Municipalities must not just "suddenly" introduce confrontational measures like the mask obligation in parts of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the organization said.

"The introduction of mandatory masks is an easy decision, but alternatives should be included more in the discussion," the organization said. "The splash guard is an alternative that works much better in customer contact and is also more comfortable."