Unnecessary trips to Iceland discouraged as gov't escalates travel advice

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs escalated its travel advice for Iceland from code yellow to code orange, discouraging all unnecessary trips to the region. Like with the United Kingdom, this escalation does not have to do with increasing coronavirus infections in Iceland, but the fact that the country imposed travel restrictions on all incoming travelers.

As a result, people returning from Iceland do not have to quarantine at home in the Netherlands. People returning from countries with negative travel advice linked to coronavirus infections have to quarantine at home. That used to be for 14 days, but the Outbreak Management Team this week advised the government to lower quarantine to ten days.

People traveling to Iceland can either quarantine for 14 days, or have themselves tested for Covid-19 twice - a process that takes five to six days, according to NOS. If they test negative both times, they can travel further on the island.