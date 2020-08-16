One person assaulted, killed on Groningen street

Police in Groningen said a man found badly beaten on the street early Sunday morning may have been stabbed. The victim died at the scene, and several suspects were arrested.

Authorities said the incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on J.A. de Bree-Meijerstraat. First responders arriving on scene tried to treat the man's injuries, but he died at the scene.

"We have started an extensive investigation and have now been able to arrest three suspects," police said in a message on social media. No details were released about the victim or the suspects. Authorities cordoned off the scene to allow forensic investigators to collect trace evidence.

Police said they were interviewing witnesses and pursuing the case "thoroughly and carefully." Police said they wanted to speak with anyone with knowledge of the incident.